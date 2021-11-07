Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their sell rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:NKRKY opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $21.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.7067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.72%.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

