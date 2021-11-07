North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of North American Construction Group worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 504,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 115,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOA. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.08%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.