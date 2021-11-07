Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,769,000 after purchasing an additional 323,674 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,641,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,390 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,157,000 after purchasing an additional 308,382 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,625 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $123.57 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $126.73. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.75.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,181 shares of company stock valued at $8,964,441. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

