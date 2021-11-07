Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.99% of Vector Group worth $21,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vector Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Vector Group by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vector Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 1st quarter worth $943,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vector Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 28,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays downgraded Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of VGR opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $729.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.91%.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

