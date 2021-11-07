Northern Trust Corp Has $21.27 Million Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $21,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 355.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 117,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $91.77.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.