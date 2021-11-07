Northern Trust Corp Has $22.24 Million Stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $22,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMPR. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth about $236,197,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,526,000 after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,951,000 after purchasing an additional 30,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $92.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average of $97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.49. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

