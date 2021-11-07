Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 949,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 279,498 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ENI were worth $23,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in E. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth about $1,438,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 63.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ENI by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ENI by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 11.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,350,000 after purchasing an additional 134,875 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of E stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.724 dividend. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.