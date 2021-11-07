Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,452 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.36% of Northwest Natural worth $21,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 15.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $47.03 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 83.91%.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

