NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.37 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

NLOK traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,811,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,838. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

