Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.18% from the stock’s current price.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.77.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.66. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The firm had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,701,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

