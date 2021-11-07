Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nova Measuring Instruments updated its Q4 guidance to $0.94-1.12 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.940-$1.120 EPS.

NVMI traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $126.05. 328,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,745. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $59.10 and a twelve month high of $130.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 565.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,340 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nova Measuring Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

