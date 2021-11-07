NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells C$280,511.89 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 29,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.65, for a total transaction of C$280,511.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$62,584.71.

Shares of TSE:NG traded up C$0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.66. The company had a trading volume of 131,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,907. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of -69.50. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93, a quick ratio of 61.97 and a current ratio of 62.14.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Equities analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

