Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
NVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.
NVS opened at $83.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average is $88.59. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.