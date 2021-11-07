Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS opened at $83.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average is $88.59. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.