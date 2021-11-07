Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Issues Earnings Results

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.21) earnings per share.

NVAX stock traded down $20.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.19. 12,446,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,658,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Novavax has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.78 and its 200-day moving average is $195.54.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In other Novavax news, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $8,579,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 215,865 shares of company stock valued at $41,406,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

