NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.52 EPS

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

NYSE NRG traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $36.28. 3,383,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,176. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

