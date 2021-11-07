NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.52 EPS

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.
NYSE NRG traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $36.28. 3,383,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,176. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $46.10.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.
About NRG Energy
NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.
