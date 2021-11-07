NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:NS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. 524,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,115. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently 280.70%.

NS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NuStar Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 189,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.74% of NuStar Energy worth $34,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

