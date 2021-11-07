NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,115. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NuStar Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 189,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.74% of NuStar Energy worth $34,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

