Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $21,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,113,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NPO opened at $100.23 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $100.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.77. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 107.77 and a beta of 1.54.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

