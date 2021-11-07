Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $21.94 Million Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $21,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 321,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 150,162 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,284 shares during the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,381,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,910,000 after acquiring an additional 113,787 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QGEN stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.01. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.01.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

