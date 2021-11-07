Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $22.16 Million in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,023,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,164,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Bionano Genomics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 454,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 254,507 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,121,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 766,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNGO. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

BNGO stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.78. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

