Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Zai Lab worth $22,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth about $1,118,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at about $4,654,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 89.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,330,000 after purchasing an additional 185,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 152.8% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $88.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.98. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $82.55 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.85.

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total transaction of $1,146,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 29,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $4,489,493.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,056 shares in the company, valued at $156,466,180.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,273 shares of company stock worth $20,653,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.