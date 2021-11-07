Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 990,282 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $21,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OFG. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 261.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 476,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 344,936 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 116.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 209,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,743,000 after acquiring an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 48.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 176,298 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:OFG opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.40.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.