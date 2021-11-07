Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 362,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,748 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $22,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $64.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $64.81.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

