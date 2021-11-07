Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 117,167 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,389,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117,167 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.39% of Oceaneering International worth $21,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 161,481 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 773,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 148,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,354,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,093,000 after acquiring an additional 221,772 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $14.05 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

