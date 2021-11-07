Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 21,227 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,227 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $22,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Rogers during the second quarter worth $12,095,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Rogers by 27.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,751,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Rogers by 71.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 38,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,051,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $412,037,000 after buying an additional 33,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 52.6% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 93,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after buying an additional 32,149 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $269.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.74 and a 200-day moving average of $195.64. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.76. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $273.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.25.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

