Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $20.93 Million Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 972,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,932,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Mister Car Wash at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,292,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,510,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,372,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 10,566,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $205,202,925.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,838.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955.

NYSE:MCW opened at $19.30 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

