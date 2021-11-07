NXP Semiconductors to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.28 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $9.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NXPI. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.44.

NXPI opened at $224.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.85. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $139.94 and a 1 year high of $228.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,389 shares of company stock valued at $39,919,493. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

