Oak Street Health (OSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Oak Street Health to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Oak Street Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oak Street Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

OSH stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $61,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $2,654,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,544,983.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 768,910 shares of company stock worth $35,269,695 in the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oak Street Health stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,322 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Oak Street Health worth $70,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.