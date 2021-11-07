Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 35.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Shares of OMP stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.17. 190,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,264. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 49.02%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 516.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.20% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $13,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

