ODUWA (OWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $2.55 million and $8,154.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,235.48 or 1.00036991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00054347 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00040790 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.55 or 0.00723104 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

