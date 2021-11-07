OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) announced its earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFS Capital had a net margin of 125.91% and a return on equity of 7.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 87,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,392. OFS Capital has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $152.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OFS Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.37% of OFS Capital worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OFS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.