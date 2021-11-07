Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Position Reduced by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 47.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.86 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.