OLO (OLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OLO (NYSE:OLO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. OLO has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect OLO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OLO opened at $27.94 on Friday. OLO has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30.

In related news, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $55,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,241 shares of company stock worth $14,476,696.

Several analysts have issued reports on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

