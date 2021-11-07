Omnitude Reaches Market Capitalization of $935,040.26 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Omnitude has a total market cap of $935,040.26 and approximately $418,830.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00051666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00257839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00101803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

ECOM is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

