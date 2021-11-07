ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Simon Keeton Sells 4,352 Shares

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $59.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 222,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 596.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 92,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 532.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 275,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 232,232 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

