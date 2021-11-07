ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of ONE Gas worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 20,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,740,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

OGS stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.59. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $82.40. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.04%.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.