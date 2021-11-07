Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. Onto Innovation updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.020-$1.160 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.02-1.16 EPS.

NYSE:ONTO traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.81. 567,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,473. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $93.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.20.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Onto Innovation stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 71,553 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Onto Innovation worth $15,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.