Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.020-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.52 million.Onto Innovation also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.02-1.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.25.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

NYSE:ONTO traded up $5.30 on Friday, hitting $92.81. The company had a trading volume of 567,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,473. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $93.77.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Onto Innovation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Onto Innovation worth $15,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.