OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Sells $627,500.00 in Stock

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Myung Park sold 50,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $627,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $12.55 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPBK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 314.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 120.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OP Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

