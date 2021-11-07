OP Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $12.55 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Myung Park sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $627,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OP Bancorp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of OP Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

