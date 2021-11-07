Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 23,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 457,915 shares.The stock last traded at $51.59 and had previously closed at $50.85.

The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 23.7% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,564,000 after acquiring an additional 175,390 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.6% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 78.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 184,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31.

Open Text Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

