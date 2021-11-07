Oppenheimer Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $170.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EA. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.63.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $139.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,028 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,015,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after acquiring an additional 600,788 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,945,886 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $423,707,000 after acquiring an additional 177,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.