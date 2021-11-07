OptionRoom Hits 1-Day Volume of $130,189.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $130,189.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00085404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00080649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00099965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,580.07 or 0.07379523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,491.02 or 1.00687008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022200 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

