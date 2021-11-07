Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Orange County Bancorp Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank. It provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses and local municipal governments. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit and remote deposits. It also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit. Orange County Bancorp Inc. is based in Middletown, New York. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Orange County Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

OBT opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orange County Bancorp has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $41.00.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $880,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $499,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $22,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

