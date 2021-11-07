O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $638.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $669.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $615.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $584.67.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,456 shares of company stock worth $16,999,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

