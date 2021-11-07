Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 192.07% and a negative return on equity of 95.29%.

Orgenesis stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 151,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,393. Orgenesis has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.51 million, a PE ratio of 239.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orgenesis stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) by 225.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orgenesis were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

