ORIX (NYSE:IX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Get ORIX alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. ORIX has a 1-year low of $65.06 and a 1-year high of $102.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in ORIX by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ORIX by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIX (IX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.