Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DOGEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ørsted A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS DOGEF opened at $135.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.57 and a 200 day moving average of $146.53. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $128.06 and a twelve month high of $226.79.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

