Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

OCDX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of OCDX opened at $19.81 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 68.31.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,428,579 shares of company stock valued at $427,597,067.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $99,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

