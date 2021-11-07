Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Orthofix Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.750 EPS.

Shares of OFIX traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 66,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,317. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $710.40 million, a PE ratio of -85.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orthofix Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 129,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

